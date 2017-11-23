Education gave me a wider world vision, says Adnan Sami

Mumbai: Singer-composer Adnan Sami, who along with some musicians across the globe is gearing up for a charitable music concert titled ‘The Greatest Guestlist 2017’ — aimed at promoting the cause of education — says every child deserves to be educated.

The general perception is that for any creative profession like music, dance, painting, an artiste needs a certain skill rather than formal education. However, Adnan thinks otherwise.

“Though I was sure from the beginning to become a musician, my parents nudged me to finish my education and I am a qualified barrister today. My education helped me to grow as an individual, have a wider vision of the world around me and today I can have a conversation on current affairs without sounding silly,” Adnan told IANS.

“I think our greatest gift to the future generation would be education,” added the father of a 7-month-old daughter.

Adnan, who feels education is the greatest gift elders can offer to children, will perform in Mumbai for an open audience after 18 years, said the concert is special for him because it serves a larger purpose.

“The greatest satisfaction of this concert will be to serve education to 1 lakh underprivileged children and for me, every child deserves and has a right to education. I love children. I am crazy about them. Anything that I can do as an artiste, I would contribute to that.

“I strongly believe that there are two strong elements that shape up the personality of a child. Those are academics and family value that they learn from parents. Only proper education makes a child a good thinker. Since our children are the future of the nation, the only way to make a nation grow is by creating thinkers and visionaries, which comes from an educated mind,” said the alumni of Lincoln’s Inn, England.

The two-day long music festival which is the second edition of Guestlist4Good, will take place in Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium from December 2-3. Artistes like Mithoon, Nucleya, Lost Stories, Hardwell, W&W, Kill the buzz and Suyano will also perform.