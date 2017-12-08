Ed Sheeran’s ‘royal’ performance

British singer Ed Sheeran, who recently been honoured with the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), is keen to perform at the forthcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 26-year-old singer, who was the most-streamed artist of 2017, was awarded an MBE by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity. The ‘Shape of You’ hit-maker revealed that he has yet not been asked to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, reports people magazine. But when asked by reporters whether he would do so if invited, to which he grinned and replied, “Yeah, why not.”