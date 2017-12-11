Ed Sheeran’s new album inspired by Springsteen

Ed Sheeran says he plans to work on a “lo-fi” record inspired by rock star Bruce Springsteen, which he believes would be his “lowest-selling, but most loved” one. The 26-year-old artiste said he heard Springsteen only recently when he listened to the EP of ‘Nebraska’.

“I’m weak-minded at times, and feel very vulnerable and insecure… My plan is a lo-fi album that will be my lowest- selling, but most loved… I only heard Springsteen recently. I was with Kit (Harington) from ‘Game of Thrones’. We had a night out in New York, got back to his hotel to drink more, and he played Atlantic City. Then, when I heard ‘Nebraska’,” Sheeran said.

The “Shape of You” hitmaker earlier said he would collaborate with rapper Drake on one of his songs.