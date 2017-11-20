Ed Sheeran woos audience in Mumbai concert

Mumbai: Fans of the Grammy-award winning singer Ed Sheeran, finally got the chance to witness his live performance at Mumbai’s Jio Gardens, on Sunday.

The British singer and songwriter took the stage donning a vibrant blue Kurta, with the logo of his ‘Divide’ album.

“It is such a pleasure to be back in India!” announced Sheeran, and won over the already enthralled audience.

In the almost two-hour-long concert, Sheeran performed tracks from the ‘Divide’ album, including ‘Perfect’, ‘Nancy Mulligan’, ‘Galway Girl’, ‘Castle on the Hill’, and ‘Eraser’, and after much awaiting gave his fans the most awaited song ‘Shape of You’.

Sheeran also crooned to his other hits, such as ‘Thinking Out Loud’, ‘Don’t’, and ‘Sing’ from the ‘Multiply’ album, the power packed ‘You Need Me I Don’t Need You’ and the evergreen ‘The A Team’ from ‘Plus’ album.

In the middle of the concert, the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ hit-maker changed into Team India’s jersey, much to the delight of his Indian fans.

American musician Lauv opened the night.

This is Ed Sheeran’s second musical concert in India. His first concert here was held in 2015.