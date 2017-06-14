Ed Sheeran slept on my couch: Jamie Foxx

Los Angeles: Actor Jamie Foxx says Ed Sheeran had taken shelter at his house during the singer’s struggling days.

The 49-year-old actor says as a creative person who has now found a foothold in the industry, he felt that it was his duty to help a fellow artiste, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“I had Ed Sheeran sleep on my couch for six weeks. Before he made it, he came to my crib. So did Anthony Hamilton, Nick Cannon, all these (people). You gotta press anybody that’s got that artistic feel, that touch, you’ve got to lift them up,” says Foxx.

The “Django Unchained” star was also praised by budding musician Ansel Elgort for being “so supportive”.