Ed Sheeran says SRK ‘biggest’ in Bollywood

Mumbai: Looks like Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is much-loved in India, has found a fan in International pop sensation Ed Sheeran.

The British singer-songwriter, who is is currently touring with his latest album, ‘Divide,’ told ANI, “Yesterday, I met Bollywood stars and they all are very cool. I guess Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest. He is really sweet and nice.”

“It was really fun at Bollywood parties, they are really nice people,” he added

When asked about any plans to work in Bollywood industry, the 26-year-old singer said, “I would love to work in Bollywood.”

The ‘Shape Of You’ hit-maker said the enthusiasm and love of people make him want to tour and perform here.

The singer arrived in Mumbai two days ahead for his performance and was busy partying with Bollywood celebrities.

Filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a party for the ‘Perfect’ hit-maker, which was attended by some of the biggest names of the industry.

Farah Khan took to Twitter and posted a couple of photos from the star-studded party.

She uploaded a cute selfie with the man of the moment Ed Sheeran himself and captioned the snap, “Life is great when @edsheeran loves the shape of me!!”

Sheeran’s concert in Mumbai is underway at Jio Gardens in Mumbai.

This is Sheeran’s second musical concert in India. His first concert in India was held in 2015.

In May, Justin Bieber performed before an audience at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.