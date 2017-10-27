Ed Sheeran Asia tour: Here’s the final schedule and dates when he’ll be performing in India

Ed Sheeran has given his fans a reason to look forward to in the coming month. The famous singer will start his Asia tour from November 11 in Singapore. Earlier, his team had to reschedule and cancel the concerts which were planned earlier. But his plans to visit India on November 19 remains intact. Ed Sheeran has rescheduled his Osaka, Tokyo and Manila tour dates. Osaka, Tokyo and Manila tour dates will be rescheduled to April 2018. Due to scheduling conflicts and limited venue availability in April 2018, Sheeran has been forced to cancel his tour dates in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta.

Ed Sheeran in a statement said, “A follow-up visit to my doctors today confirmed that I will be good to go from the Singapore shows onwards. Osaka, Tokyo and Manila will be rescheduled for April 2018. My dates in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta will sadly need to be cancelled as it’s just been impossible to reschedule these for next year. I’m really gutted that not all the postponed dates could be rescheduled and I am working hard with my team to try and come back to these places as soon as I can to see all of you. I’m sorry to everyone who has been affected by this.”

The Grammy Award-winning British singer will perform at the JioGarden at BKC here on November 19. The concert is brought to India by AEG Presents and PR Worldwide in collaboration with BookMyShow.

Take a look at the final schedule of Ed Sheeran’s tour in Asia:

Scheduled shows:

Sat 11 Nov Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sun 12 Nov Singapore Indoor Stadium

Tue 14 Nov Kuala Lumpur Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil

Thu 16 Nov Bangkok, Impact Arena

Sun 19 Nov Mumbai, JioGarden

Thu 23 Nov Dubai

Rescheduled shows:

Tue 7 Nov Manila Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, RESCHEDULED TO 8 APRIL 2018

Wed 25 Oct Osaka Osaka-Jo Hall, RESCHEDULED TO 11 APRIL 2018

Tues 31 Oct Tokyo Nippon Budokan, RESCHEDULED TO 13 APRIL 2018

Wed 1 Nov Tokyo Nippon Budokan, RESCHEDULED TO 14 APRIL 2018

Cancelled shows:

Sun 22 Oct Taipei Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall

Sun 29 Oct Seoul Olympic Park – The 88 Garden

Sat 4 Nov Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo Arena

Sun 5 Nov Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo Arena

Thu 9 Nov Jakarta Indonesia Convention Exhibition