Ed Sheeran arrives in Mumbai two days before Divide gig

New Delhi: Amid heavy security and much fanfare, Ed Sheeran landed in Mumbai today for his Sunday gig.

A recent bike accident may have led to select show cancellations, but the ginger-haired musician’s Mumbai stopover was fortunately, not affected.

The 26-year-old singer was snapped at the Mumbai airport in a blue hoody and a cap that covered his face.

Interestingly, this is the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer’s second visit to India and he has flown in two days earlier to his gig as he wants to explore Mumbai a little more.

As Sheeran brings his Divide concert to Mumbai, 10,000 Sheerios are expected to show up at the Jio Gardens in BKC on Sunday, 19 November.

According to reports, the ‘Shape of You’ crooner will be accompanied by an entourage of 45 people and will be given a fleet of 20 luxury cars. Also, close to 60 rooms will be booked at a South Mumbai hotel for them.