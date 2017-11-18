Ed Sheeran arrives in Mumbai: All you need to know about his concert at BKC tomorrow

Mumbai: After Justin Bieber concert; now Ed Sheeran is going to perform in Mumbai. Sheeran has already arrived in Mumbai, and was snapped at the airport in a blue hood and cap that covered his face.

Here is all you need to know about Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai tour and concert

1.Ed Sheeran is going to perform live at Jio Gardens, BKC on November 19 (Sunday).

2. You can book your ticket on ‘Book My Show’ and the price of ticket starts from Rs 4,750 for Silver, Rs 8,000 for Gold and Rs 12,000 for diamond

2. Reportedly, more than 10,000 Mumbaikars are likely to attend this event.

3. The 26-year-old singer’s backstage room will be decorated with animal and automobile graffiti because he is a cat and bicycle lover.

4. A fleet of 20 luxury cars and at least 60 rooms have been booked at a five-star luxury hotel in South Mumbai.

5. Interestingly, this is the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer’s second visit to India, and he has flown in two days earlier to his gig as he wants to explore Mumbai a little more, according to ANI report.

6. The ‘Shape Of You’ singer was welcomed in a tradition ceremony with flower, dhol and dance.

7.After the concert, Mukesh and Nita Ambani will be hosting Sheeran at their Mumbai residence, Antilla. They will arrange a buffet of Indian food that will consist of different cuisines from all states.

8. After Ambani’s party, filmmaker Farah Khan will arrange a grand party at a five-star hotel for Ed Sheeran. Source revealed to Mid-Day that Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput and Malaika Arora Khan are expected to attend a party. The source added, “Special chefs have been flown down from Hyderabad to prepare mutton biryani and chicken tikka, among other Indian delicacies.”