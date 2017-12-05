Earned enough from ‘Raja Natwarlal’ to buy house: Humaima Malick

Lahore: Pakistani actress Humaima Malick, who made her Bollywood debut with “Raja Natwarlal” in 2014, says she earned enough from the movie to buy her own house here. Humaima, whose past few projects like “Raja Natwarlal” and Pakistani film “Dekh Magar Pyaar Say” have not fared well at the box office, is currently gearing up for “Arth 2” — a Pakistani remake of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s 1982 film “Arth”.

The film also features Shaan Shahid, Mohib Mirza and Uzma Hassan. “I don’t believe in having regrets. ‘Dekh Magar Pyar Se’ may not have fared well at the box office but I looked my absolute best in the movie. And I managed to earn enough from ‘Raja Natwarlal’ to buy my own house. I have gained something or the other from every project that I have done,” Humaima told dawn.com. Humaima also shared that she was unhappy to shoot for “Raja Natwarlal” on her birthday (November 18).

Talking about the same, she said: “I had never celebrated my birthday before. It was my birthday while I was shooting for ‘Raja Natwarlal’ and I told my co-actor Emraan Hashmi that I felt very sad that I was working on my birthday. He told me that I should pray that I should be working every year on my birthday.”

“Luckily, this year, I was working during my birthday and I decided to take some time off and invite all my friends.”

Talking about her role in “Arth 2”, she said: “I have a glamorous role in ‘Arth 2’ and I really worked hard in it. There are so many shades to the character and I am really looking forward to the movie’s release.”