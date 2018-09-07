Early Morning Selfie! Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan’s selfie from the sets of ‘Housefull 4’ will make your day

Akshay Kumar is a strict disciplinarian who believes in early to bed, early to rise philosophy quite seriously. Everyone who is associated with Bollywood knows that he loves to be punctual and adhere to a strict routine, whatever the case. He does not prefer attending filmy parties because he is a stickler when it comes to his exercise regime and shoot schedule. So we are not surprised that he is the first one to reach sets, irrespective of any film. Akshay is currently shooting for a successful franchise Housefull 4 and well he got a company today early in the morning! Oh yes! None other than celebrity choreography turned director Farah Khan was present with him on sets and well the two-morning people clicked amazing selfies together! Check out their post below:

As usual we 2 are the earliest birds on set!! We ll skip the worms tho.. @akshaykumar #punctualityrocks #houseful4 #fun fun fun pic.twitter.com/UE2iyrSDJF

— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) September 6, 2018

Akshay’s last release was Gold which released on August 15 had a dream run at the box office. It has already entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Talking about sequels, Akshay is also seriously planning for Hera Pheri sequel. He will also be seen in Karan Johar‘s Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kesari which also is being produced by Dharma.