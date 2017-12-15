Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ‘100 percent’ considering US Presidential run in 2024

Los Angeles: Actor-wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he will “100 per cent” run for the President of the US. He is planning to do so in 2024. With so much to do as a producer, actor and businessman, Johnson says handling both his career and politics at the same time.

“I couldn’t do both,” Johnson told variety.com.

“Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024,” he added.

The idea to pursue politics originally came into Johnson’s mind because of a 2016 Washington Post article which stated that he could win if he ran for President.

“It was never something that I trumpeted and beat my chest and ever said publicly, ‘This is what I’m going to do’, but as that story picked up, Americans picked it up and there was this sentiment of, ‘We’re not joking, and we would really love the idea if you would run’,” he said.