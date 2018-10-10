Dwayne Johnson to rock Netflix world with ‘John Henry and The Statesmen’

Washington D.C.: Dwayne Johnson is all set to rock the Netflix world with the upcoming project. The media services provider has secured the rights to ‘Jumanji’ director Jake Kasdan’s ‘John Henry and The Statesmen’.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in addition to featuring in the film, Johnson will also be handling the production of the project, which is an original pitch from the American television writer Tom Wheeler. Wheeler’s past credits also include ‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’ and ‘Puss in Boots’. The ‘Skyscraper’ actor will be seen as Henry, a mythic African-American steel-driver from American folklore, who leads an ensemble cast of the most popular figures from folklore and legend from all around the world.

Commenting on the project, Johnson said, “Netflix is the perfect partner and platform for us to continue entertaining our global audience in a disruptive way. These diverse characters speak to a legacy of storytelling that is more relevant than ever and span across a worldwide audience regardless of age, gender, race or geography.”

Johnson recently also shared the first look of himself and Jason Statham from the sets of ‘Fast and Furious’ spinoff and they look badass. In the film, the actors will reprise their iconic roles as law enforcement Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and assassin Deckard Shaw (Statham).