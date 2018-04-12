Dwayne Johnson moved by fans’ love on his mental health issues

London: Actor Dwayne Johnson says he has been moved by fans’ reaction after opening up about his struggles with mental health. In an interview, the star said he has battled depression many times during his career. He told Newsbeat that the response he has received has been phenomenal, reports bbc.com.

“It was really overwhelming and thousands of people responded. It all started when I helped a man (a fan who was fighting his own battle with depression),” Johnson said at the premiere of his new movie “Rampage” on Wednesday. “I said, ‘hey, you’re not alone, we all go through it’. One of the most important things that I know helped me with the multiple times that I had gone through my own episodes of depression, was making sure that I was talking to people,” he added.

Johnson said depression doesn’t discriminate. He described reaching his lowest point where he didn’t want to go anywhere, do anything and was crying constantly. “We as men have a tendency to hold all that in which is not healthy, it’s not good. Depression doesn’t discriminate so if my past can help then I’m happy to share.”