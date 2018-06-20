Dutt Tales: Rishi Kapoor once blasted ‘Sanju’ for gifting Harley Davidson to Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju, is all set to hit the screens on June 29, 2018. Hence, the entire cast and crew are in a major hurry in promoting the film. In an interview with DNA, Ranbir Kapoor revealed how his dad Rishi Kapoor once blasted at Sanjay Dutt for spoiling Ranbir during his teenage life.

In an interview, Ranbir said about Sanjay Dutt, “Of course, he’s very close to the family. He treats me like a younger brother and spoils me with many gifts as well as a lot of love. He gave me a Harley Davidson motorcycle for my birthday. He used to pick me up for a drive in his Ferrari late in the night. It seems life has come a full circle with him when I got an opportunity to portray him on screen. Initially, I didn’t have the confidence to play the part. However, when Raju sir shared the script with me, I discovered a human side to Sanjay sir. It’s not the Sanjay Dutt we know. I’ve a lot more admiration and respect for him now.”

When asked about Harley Davidson, Ranbir said, “It’s at home. I remember I had to hide it from Papa for a long time as he doesn’t like bikes. When he found out that Sanjay sir had gifted me one, he called him and fired him. He told him, ‘Stop spoiling my son, isko tere jaisa mat bana.’ But now, he’s aware that I have the bike. It is one of my most prized possessions.”

Well, we all know Chintuji’s anger and his protective nature for Ranbir. He has always been behaving a strict yet a lovable father. Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani.