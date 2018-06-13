Dus Ka Dum – ‘Race 3’ Special Episode: Anil Kapoor confesses shocking incidences of working with Madhuri Dixit

Recently, Race 3 team Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah visited Salman Khan’s reality show Dus Ka Dum to promote their film. Interestingly, on the show, the entire Race 3 team had a lot of fun on the sets and revealed many things about the film. However, Anil Kapoor’s revelation would definitely raise your eyebrows.

During a question on calling wives with a different name, Anil Kapoor reveals that back in the day, he did many films with Madhuri Dixit. Obviously, he used to spend more time with her on the sets than with his wife Sunita. So he used to often call Sunita as Madhuri and vice versa. At that point, both of them understood that it was an honest mistake. Eventually, when the girls were asked if they ever make such a mistake, Jacqueline promptly answered, ‘Girls are very careful about that.’

Apart from that, Anil also apologised to his mother on National television for not calling her often. He revealed how his wife kept telling him to talk to her but he doesn’t. Apart from Anil Kapoor, Daisy and Jacqueline played the knock out round called Paanch ka punch where they formed one group while Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem formed another. The boys tried to cheat but Salman caught them.

Meanwhile, Race 3 is releasing on June 15, 2018, on the occasion of Eid.