Dus Ka Dum Grand Finale: 6 funny sequences of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji you can’t miss this weekend; watch promos

Salman Khan hosted Dus Ka Dum grand finale will be having 3 big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan himself on the stage. Interestingly, the SRK, Rani and Salman left audiences in splits with their funny jokes. Well, the episode will be screened on this weekend i.e on September 8 and 9. Before that let’s take a look at those funny sequences of the episode which you can’t miss this weekend.

Rani Mukerji turns wedding organiser for Salman and Shah Rukh’s kids

Jab baat ho shaadi aur pyaar ki, toh aap jaa sakte hai Shaadi Mukherjee ke paas! Dekhiye aise hi masti bhare aur moments #DusKaDum ke #DhamakedaarFinale par, 8th – 9th September at 9:30 PM only on Sony!

The world wants to know when Salman Khan would get married. Well, keeping this iconic question aside, Rani asked Salman to forget about the wedding and have kids. In fact, when SRK says his son AbRam is so like Salman. He further adds that first AbRam says ‘I love you mumma and I love you papa’ but he only says I love you to girls only. After this story, Rani quickly adds that she wishes Salman is blessed with a daughter, so that she can get her married to SRK’s son. SRK then goes on to call Rani, Shaadi Mukerji.

SRK and Salman re-creates Aishwarya Rai’s Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan scene

Shah Rukh Khan recreated the romantic scene of Aishwarya Rai and Salman with him. Interestingly, he tells him to look away or he will fall in love with him. “Main bahot dilfek hun, mujhe pyaar ho jaayega,” SRK tells Salman.

Sunil Grover rips off his clothes to get into Big B’s avatar

In a next sequence, Sunil Grover makes an appearance on the sets of the show as Amitabh Bachchan. He entertained in his trademark style, and SRK, Rani and Salman couldn’t stop laughing.

Karan-Arjun are back!

Rani was waiting on the sets for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s entry. Interestingly, Salman and SRK make an entry in Karan-Arjun style with a music and after they arrive, Rani says, Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye.

SRK enacts Salman Khan’s signature dance moves

SRK later enacted Salman Khan’s signature dance moves which hilarious as hell. At that time, Rani couldn’t stop giggling after seeing him dancing like Salman.

Rani suggests Salman to have kids

Rani gets impressed after seeing Salman’s diaper changing skills. She praised Salman and tells him to have kids without getting married.