Due to Irrfan’s ill-health, Vishal Bharadwaj and Prernaa Arora to begin work on their next big film together

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj and Producer Prernaa Arora, who were to start a project starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in lead roles have decided to reschedule it owing to Irrfan’s ill health and start with another fresh project for now. According to latest report, The Vishal Bharadwaj- Prernaa Arora have announced about their next big film together.

When contacted Prernaa Arora, she said, “We will resume work as soon as they get well. In the meanwhile, Vishal and I have already begun work on our other films together.”

Vishal along with production house KriArj Entertainment is soon going to start work on their new film. Vishal Bharadwaj shared a news on social media saying that, “Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore Deepika Padukone, Prernaa, Kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner.”

