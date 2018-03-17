‘Drishyam’ star Shriya Saran ties knot with Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in Mumbai

On March 12, South actress Shriya Saran tied a knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in a low-key wedding at her Mumbai residence. The actress got married to her beau in private ceremony in the presence of her family and close friends.

As per Mid-Day report, the duo got married as per Hindu customs in which Shriya had worn pink outfit. Moreover, prior to her wedding, the actress had also organised a pre-wedding party.

As per the source quoted by Mid-Day, “It was a private affair with only family members and close friends present. The only celebrity guests present were Manoj Bajpayee and wife Shabana, who stay in the neighborhood.”

Well, Shriya had always kept mum on her relationship with Andrei. For those who don’t know, Andrei owns a chain of a restaurants called Domavkusnee, which is known for its custom-made menu and dishes. Interestingly, multi-talented Andrei Koscheev has also won the Best Young Entrepreneur award in 2015.

Wish you a happy married life, Shriya and Andrei