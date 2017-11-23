Dream come true for Huma Qureshi; meets skipper Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami

While cricket has been a religion in India, the sport has often been associated with only men in the country. However, slowly breaking myths and stereotypes, the Indian women’s cricket team is gaining fame and so is their captain Mithali Raj. In fact, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is a big fan of the sport, recently fulfilled her wish when she met the captain of the cricket team.

Huma Qureshi shared the stage with Mithali Raj and one of the other prominent players from the Indian cricket team Jhulan Goswami when the trio recently shot for an episode of a reality show. It was a dream-come-true moment for the actress who has always spoken about her passion for the game. She said, “Cricket in India has always been associated with men. But thanks to our Indian Women’s cricket team that is slowly changing. Yesterday was a great show filled with women power. Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are such an inspiration to young girls. We all laughed a lot and had lots of fun.”

As for her films, Huma Qureshi who was seen in ‘Doobara’ along with her real life brother Saqib Saleem as well as made her international debut with Viceroy’s House this year, will next feature in ‘Kaala’ opposite South megastar Rajinikanth. The actress has already wrapped up the shoot of the same. However, this is not her South debut since the actress has already been a part of the Mammootty starrer ‘White’ [2016].

On the other hand, the actress is yet to reveal details about her forthcoming Bollywood projects.