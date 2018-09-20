Double Dhamaka! TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi’s 2 debut films releasing on the same day

Television’s favorite discovery, Digangana Suryavanshi is now all set to venture into Bollywood. The 20 year old young diva is making her B-town debut with not just one, but two big films, ‘FryDay’ and ‘Jalebi’ and what’s making her debut more special is, both her films are releasing on the same day! This also makes her the first actress to have her debut films releasing on the same day.

FryDay and Jalebi are absolutely different genre “yes both films are very different, my performances are also absolutely different! It’s a blessing to be able to work with such phenomenal people like Govinda sir, Mahesh Bhatt sir, Mukesh Bhatt sir and the lovely team in my first film”

Sharing about her experience of working in ‘FryDay’, Digangana says, “It was super fun to shoot FryDay! It’s a great team, Govinda sir, Abhishek our director, Varun, everyone! So I went for the first meeting and was finalized in two days and begun shooting after a week in Delhi. So they was no prep really, all very spontaneous!”

On being a part of the comedy film, the actress shares, “Before this I hadn’t done comedy, it’s my first in this genre and I believe it’s a blessing to be able to work with the Govinda sir who’s able amazing! comedy itself is not an easy genre, so as an actor it was a huge test on me and that too to work with someone as big as sir, I was asked most people under perform in their capacity also because of his presence being so powerful, so to be able to share that one on one space with him is truly something I cherish! Very grateful

“Govinda sir, Varun, Abhishek and I are very comfortable to each other as people also, they’re all really humble and grounded people , we’d chit chat a lot, lots of laughter and chats even behind the scenes,” concluded Digangana.

‘FryDay’ will have Digangana Suryavanshi alongside Govinda and Varun Sharma and in ‘Jalebi’ Digangana will be seen along with Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra. Releasing on October 12, 2018.