‘Dostana’ forever made me ‘desi girl’, says Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra has fondly recounted that it was her film “Dostana” which gave her the ‘desi’ epithet. “Dostana” on Tuesday clocked nine years of its release in Hindi cinema and Priyanka took to Twitter to express her happiness.

“It’s nine years of ‘Dostana’, the movie that’s forever made me the ‘Desi girl’. Adore you Tarun Mansukhani, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham,” she tweeted.

Directed by Mansukhani, “Dostana” was a story about two men pretending to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl and strive to win her heart, only to realize that she loves someone else.

The film also featured Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham.

Currently, Priyanka, who rose to fame playing an FBI agent in the American thriller drama series “Quantico”, is busy with two Hollywood films.

The “Mary Kom” actress has already completed her next film “Isn’t It Romantic”, featuring Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. It is slated to release on February 14, 2019.

She will also star as a single mom in “A Kid Like Jake” alongside Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.