Don’t Wink! National crush Priya Varrier could star opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba

Current national crush Priya Varrier is again in the limelight. Popularly known for her killer wink in her upcoming first Malayalam film, Oru Adaar Love’s song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi, Priya Varrier is now in buzz as she may be cast in Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture Simmba starring Ranveer Singh.

Yes, amid Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Priya Varrier has also joined the race to be the leading lady in Simmba. As per a report published in Deccan Chronicle, filmmaker Karan Johar is keen to rope in the winking sensation as the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

A source informed Deccan Chronicle, “The girl’s role is not so big in the film. But Priya has become an overnight craze with the wink of an eye. Bollywood is interested in her. And who better equipped to consolidate Priya’s supremacy in the virtual world in the arena of cinema than Karan Johar?”

Well, let’s see who will become the lead actress of Simmba.