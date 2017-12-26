Don’t take comparisons too seriously: Jacqueline Fernandez

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez doesn’t believe in taking comparisons very seriously.

Jacqueline is a part of the third instalment of the hit franchise “Race”. She had also featured in “Race 2”, which also had Deepika Padukone as part of the cast.

On being compared with Deepika, Jacqueline told media here: “I don’t really see the comparison but I just know that I concentrate on my work and I don’t think you can take those comparisons too seriously, because you are on your own and each one brings her/his individuality when it comes to play a certain character.”

The shoot of “Race 3” is going on with Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor.

It’s like one big family, Jacqueline said on the sidelines of a Christmas celebration with underprivileged children organised here by RPG Foundation under their ‘Pehle Akshar’ initiative on Monday.

“On Sunday (December 24), the entire team of ‘Race 3’ was there. We were just celebrating Anil (Kapoor) sir’s first day on ‘Race 3’. We were also celebrating Salman’s (Khan) big hit ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and obviously Salman’s birthday is also coming up. So, ‘Race 3’ team is like one big family.

“We are really having fantastic time together. I think Ramesh Taurani is just an amazing producer. We are very excited for the new revamped ‘Race 3’ and we are very excited for doing lot of action.”

Jacqueline will also be seen in “Drive” opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

“‘Drive’ is releasing soon. We are working very hard on the finishing of the film and the dubbing and last minute portions, so it should be releasing very soon.”