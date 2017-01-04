Don’t feel shy calling Twinkle a warrior: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has praised his wife Twinkle Khanna, saying he doesn’t feel shy in calling her the ‘yodha’ (warrior) of his home.

“I don’t feel shy calling my wife as a ‘yodha’ at all,” the actor said at a launch event for Tata Motors’ latest offering Xenon YODHA on Tuesday.

“Yodha does not — Not — necessarily mean one who is holding a gun. Yodha is a person who holds his own family. A soldier who fights a war, isn’t only a yodha. It is all about holding your family and close ones. Everybody is a ‘yodha’ in his life,” he added.

“It is a big responsibility when a person calls himself a fighter. He must be a person whom you can trust and rely on, no matter whatever happens. You have that feeling that he won’t break your trust. So, that is a big responsibility,” he said.

Akshay is looking forward to a happening new year with “Jolly LLB 2”, “Toilet – Ek Prem Katha”, “2.o” and “Pad Man”. He will also feature in a film co-produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

Talking about the new project, the 49-year-old actor said: “Being an actor, signing a film for another big actor is something new for this industry because it only happens in Hollywood, where an actor signs another actor for his production. I hope this trend starts in Bollywood too.”