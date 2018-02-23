‘Don’t create the controversy when there is nothing’: Sonam Kapoor on deleted Deepika’s ‘PadMan’ video

Bollywood actresses pitting against each other is old thing now. The film industry itself encouraged such behaviour by providing very little opportunities to multiple female actors. Recently, at an event, Sonam Kapoor was asked a rather provocative question about Deepika Padukone. Sonam attended an event in Mumbai where she was asked about deleting Deepika Padukone’s ‘PadMan’ challenge video from her Instagram account which completely irked her and she lashed at him and asked him ‘not to create the controversy when there is nothing’.

Answering the journalist’s question, Sonam clarified she hadn’t deleted anything, and if it can’t be seen, it was because of a glitch or technical issues. She slammed the female journalist saying that she should support other women so that they can move forward.

This gave fodder once again to rumours of their bitter rivalry which goes back to the time when the Sonam’s debut film ‘Saawariya’ clashed with Deepika’s debut movie ‘Om Shanti Om’ in 2007. Meanwhile, when asked about her wedding rumours with beau Anand Ahuja, Sonam stated that she doesn’t like to disclose her personal life in front of the media. Sonam was recently spotted with alleged beau Ahuja at her cousin Mohit Marwah wedding. It is being said that Sonam will get hitched to Anand, this April but nothing is confirmed as of now.