Donald Trump won't impact Indian actors work in US, says Nimrat Kaur

— By PTI | Feb 03, 2017 06:33 pm
Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur showcases a creation by designer Divya Sheth at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017 on february 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit JAISWALBollywood actress Nimrat Kaur showcases a creation by designer Divya Sheth at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017 on february 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit JAISWAL

Mumbai: Actress Nimrat Kaur, who has worked in American shows like “Homeland” and “Wayward Pines”, says President Donald Trump’s presidency will not have an impact on Indian actors working in the US.

Hollywood stars have been protesting against Donald Trump and many Indian origin actors like Kunal Nayyar, Padma Lakshmi have also spoken against the President.


“Yes, I have been an Obama supporter but so was everyone. Obama was something else. I don’t think President Trump getting elected has anything to do with Indian actors getting work in the US. That’s not the concern.

“I think there are bigger issues that needs to be addressed,” Nimrat told reporters on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week here.

