Donal Bisht’s character in show inspired by Deepika Padokune

Donal Bisht says her new character in the show “Ek Deewaana Tha” is inspired by Naina, played by Deepika Padukone in the film “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”. After playing Sharanya in the Sony Entertainment Television show for a few months, she will essay the role of Radhika post-leap.

“I get to play Radhika post-leap, a role which is inspired by Deepika Padukone from her movie ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. I also get to play a role which was my profession before acting — a journalist. I was an anchor for Doordarshan and worked for a lot of news channels as a reporter and anchor in Delhi, which is my hometown,” Donal said.

Sharing more about her character, the actress said: “Radhika is unlike Sharanya who was a sweet, innocent, caring and loving soul. Radhika is more of a practical person, who cannot stand lies and gives it back to people if required. Also, I am a big fan of Deepika Padukone. I have watched all her films multiple times,” she added.