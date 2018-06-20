‘Doing musical composition of Babuji’s poems’, says Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has been reciting poems of his poet father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on public platforms since long, but going a step further, the actor has now decided to do the musical composition of his father’s poems. “The album is likely to be released in a month’s time,” Bachchan said.

Bachchan turned lyricist and composer for “Badumba” song that features in his latest release, ‘102 Not Out’. When asked whether he would compose more songs going ahead, he said, “When we were shooting later part of the film, I told Umesh that we are missing a happy song in the film and therefore, the younger generation will not come to see it. As Umesh said there is no space for such song in the film, I said I will compose one song. When Umesh listened to the composition, he really liked it and that’s how it came about.”

The “Piku” actor said he had always been fond of music. “So, I am working on a subject very diligently… I want to compose poems of Babuji (Harivansh Rai Bachchan) and I want to sing it in same ‘sur’ he would do by adding some music to it.”

Big B also revealed that his father’s famous poem “Madhushala” was already recorded. “We have recorded ‘Madhushala’ that I will present probably in a month. There are lots of other poems which we are working on. “I am doing this because I feel today’s young generation doesn’t have much interest in literature, poetry and reading… If we can dress it up properly with music, the audience might like.”