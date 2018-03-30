Doesn’t this picture of Ishaan Khatter sitting on Janhvi Kapoor’s lap look endearing?

Mumbai: Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter seem to be enjoying good chemistry on the sets of the ‘Dhadak’. Ishaan tries to keep Janhvi happy as she lost her mother a month before due to drowning in a bathtub in Dubai. A leaked picture from the set had gone viral, after which producer Karan Johar strictly banned phones and other camera on the set. But, then also fans keep updating us with pictures of Janhvi and Ishaan.

Now, the picture the actors has gone viral where you can see Ishaan sitting on the lap of Janhvi, which looks quite funny. See pics here:

Recently, Janhvi and Ishaan has shot some scenes near Victoria Memorial at Kolkata, and the stars were seen in a happy mood. She was sporting a simple salwar kameez and looked pretty while Ishaan looked handsome in a casual. In other pictures, Janhvi helps Ishaan and fixes his hair, while the latter is busy in clicking a picture.

The actors were spotted enjoying a bhelpuri date. In another picture, they are seen holding hands, in what can be assumed to be a part of the movie’s scene.