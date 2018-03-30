Doesn’t this picture of Ishaan Khatter sitting on Janhvi Kapoor’s lap look endearing?
Mumbai: Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter seem to be enjoying good chemistry on the sets of the ‘Dhadak’. Ishaan tries to keep Janhvi happy as she lost her mother a month before due to drowning in a bathtub in Dubai. A leaked picture from the set had gone viral, after which producer Karan Johar strictly banned phones and other camera on the set. But, then also fans keep updating us with pictures of Janhvi and Ishaan.
Now, the picture the actors has gone viral where you can see Ishaan sitting on the lap of Janhvi, which looks quite funny. See pics here:
Also Read: Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor snapped with a friend in Mumbai
Recently, Janhvi and Ishaan has shot some scenes near Victoria Memorial at Kolkata, and the stars were seen in a happy mood. She was sporting a simple salwar kameez and looked pretty while Ishaan looked handsome in a casual. In other pictures, Janhvi helps Ishaan and fixes his hair, while the latter is busy in clicking a picture.
The actors were spotted enjoying a bhelpuri date. In another picture, they are seen holding hands, in what can be assumed to be a part of the movie’s scene.
JUST ARRIVED
- Doesn’t this picture of Ishaan Khatter sitting on Janhvi Kapoor’s lap look endearing?
- Bold and Sexy! Roadies Rising winner Shweta Mehta is re-defining the bikini body; check out pics
- England vs New Zealand Christchurch Test: Boult, Southee strike, England two down in first session
- Ball-tampering row: Referee warned about Steve Smith, David Warner in 2016, says report
- Rangasthalam Twitter review: What audiences have to say about Ram Charan and Samantha’s much-hyped film
EDITOR’S PICK
Mamata Banerjee nursing prime ministerial ambitions
The Opposition’s search for unity and a leader to challenge the BJP seems to be proceeding in a rather fitful…
Privatisation of education hits marginalized
The Public Universities Act 2016, Maharashtra, seeks to set up a Higher and Professional Education Finance Corporation, giving further impetus…
CJI creates Indian judicial history by facing ignominy of impeachment
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has created Indian judicial history by being the first CJI to face the…
Ball tampering row: Cheats not welcome in any sport
The Australian cricket is unlikely to recover from the blow to its public image and to the morale of its…
Karnataka assembly elections: A tough contest between Congress and BJP in Karnataka
With the notification of the poll schedule in Karnataka, the much-awaited contest between the Congress and the BJP is set…