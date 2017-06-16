Does Salman Khan don’t want Zhu Zhu for Tubelight promotions? Check out her stunning bikini photo

Salman Khan and his brother Sohail khan is busy promoting there upcoming flick ‘Tubelight’. The two are busy attending different events and trying hard to promote the movie, but the Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is missing from the promotions.

Salman hasn ever shared a screen space with a Chinese actress before, but her absence in movie promotions are making news and media is curious to know the reason why she is not present at promotional events.

Director Kabir Khan last month said that Zhu Zhu will soon be in India to promote the movie. “Heroines have always played strong roles in my films. Zhu Zhu plays an important role in the film but we can’t talk about it. Also, she will be coming to India for promotions. But we are yet to chalk out a proper plan,” The Times of India had quoted Kabir as saying.

#Needaholiday #chilloutzhuzhu A post shared by Zhu Zhu (@zhuzhuclubheaven) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT



According to Asian Age , Salman himself does not want his heroine to be part of the promotions. Salman wants his brother Sohail, who is also a part of Tubelight, to benefit from the limelight. Meanwhile Zhu Zhu has grabbed every ones eye ball from the latest song of the movie ‘Main Agar’ she looks fantabulous, recently the actress posted a bikini picture of her on Instagram and she is looking extremely sizzling.