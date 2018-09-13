Do you know what Samantha Ruth received as first wedding anniversary gift? Read to know

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s love story is the famous love story in South film industry. The duo is well established stars, recently Naga Chaitanya’s Shailaja Reddy Alludu and Samantha’s Seema Raja and U-Turn have released together at the Box Office. But the clash didn’t affect them and they were promoting their films in full swing. Recently when Samantha Akkineni was asked what hubby Naga Chaitanya gave her on first anniversary, addressing the same, she said, “Our new film will go on floors on October 6, which is our wedding anniversary. I consider this as my first-anniversary gift.”

The duo have teamed up for a film. The film will mark Shiva Nirvana’s second directorial venture after ‘Ninnu Kori’ and fourth collaboration of the couple.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha met each other in 2009 on the sets of Yeh Maaya Chesave. They were best friends for a long time, and finally started dating at the end of 2014. They tied the knot in Goa as per Hindu tradition, on October 6 last year, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7. The lovely couple got married in a grand two-day affair in Goa.