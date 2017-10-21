Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#Diwali2017
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / Diwali 2017: SRK, Mukesh Ambani and other celebs enjoy at Aamir Khan’s Diwali Bash; See pictures

Diwali 2017: SRK, Mukesh Ambani and other celebs enjoy at Aamir Khan’s Diwali Bash; See pictures

— By Sumit Rajguru | Oct 21, 2017 01:44 pm
FOLLOW US:

diwali 2017, diwali, diwali party, diwali bash, mukesh ambani, aamir khan, shah rukh khan, aamir khan's diwali bash, secret superstarSocial media post

Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao has recently hosted Diwali party. The Diwali party of Secret Superstar actor seems to have star-studded night as many Bollywood celebs as well as India’s biggest personalities made their valuable presence.

Especially, King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and one of the richest people of India, Mukesh Ambani made this party even more special. Apart from these two, B-town celebs like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and so on made appeared in this starry Diwali bash.

So, let’s see some glimpses of this star-studded Diwali bash of Aamir Khan  


 

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK