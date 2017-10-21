Diwali 2017: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Deepika and others celebrate Diwali; See pics

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated in and around the world on October 19 in full swing. B-town celebrities left no stone unturned to celebrate the day. From celebrating the day at home with family to attending the grand bash, the celebrities had a blast with much pomp and show.

Here how the celebrities enjoyed the day:

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna:

‪Wishing you all a bright year ahead filled with endless love and laughter✨✨✨ Happy Diwali everyone 😁‬ A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna enjoyed family time and celebrated it with great enthusiasm. Twinkle shared a lovely picture of herself with Akshay and wrote, “Happy Diwali! Wishing you all a year filled with love, light and laughter!”

Salman Khan:

Learning from the best @beingsalmankhan & Ahil. ❤️ A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

Salman Khan joined his entire family for Diwali lunch at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence. The actor shares a special bond with his little nephew Ahil Sharma. Sharing a picture of the two of them spending time, Arpita captioned it, “Learning from the best @beingsalmankhan & Ahil.”

Ajay Devgn and Kajol:

Playing to my strengths this Diwali 😉 A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

Ajay Devgn and Kajol spent the day with their kids Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn. They commemorated the day with a family picture. Ajay Devgn wrote, “Playing to my strengths this Diwali ;).”

Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha:

ThreeGemini women mean six!!!! Diwali moves into new year n i hopefully into work!#geminiwoman #gemini♊ #junebaby A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 19, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

Sonakshi Sinha attended the grand Diwali bash at Anil Kapoor‘s residence. She spent time with Sonam Kapoor and producer Ekta Kapoor and clicked a perfect party selfie. Ekta captioned the photo, “Three Gemini women mean six!!!! Diwali moves into new year n i hopefully into work! #geminiwoman #gemini #junebaby.”

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and family:

#family #happydiwali A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Oct 19, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

It was all family and celebrations for Kapoor clan as they came together celebrate the festival of lights. Anil Kapoor hosted a grand bash for the film fraternity but before that, the Kapoors spent some time together. Sanjay Kapoor shared a family picture sans Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Harshavardhan Kapoor and captioned it, “#family #happydiwali.”

Bachchan family:

Happy Diwali from the entire family. … to the family of the world … A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Oct 19, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Amitabh Bachchan shared a lovely picture from Lakshmi Puja featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. He wrote, “Happy Diwali from the entire family. … to the family of the world …”

Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone and Karisma Kapoor:

#cuties💕💕#somuchlove❤️#diwalifun💥#danceallnight💃🏻🕺🏻@deepikapadukone @varundvn #aboutlastnight✨ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, and Karisma Kapoor attended several parties including Anil Kapoor’s grand bash. The trio met at the party and shared a cutesy moment. Karisma shared a picture of herself while getting kissed by Varun and Deepika. She captioned it, “#cuties #somuchlove #diwalifun #danceallnight @deepikapadukone @varundvn #aboutlastnight.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu:

Happy Diwali to all – may the light dispel the darkness and bring you joy, peace and love ❤️#happydiwali #diwali2017 #family #shotoniphone8plus A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

The royal couple of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, along with the new parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu celebrated the Diwali day together in their resplendent outfits. Before heading to the parties, Soha shared a lovely picture of herself with Kareena, Saif, and Kunal and wrote, “Happy Diwali to all – may the light dispel the darkness and bring you joy, peace and love.”