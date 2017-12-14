Free Press Journal
Divyanka Tripathi Birthday Special: Top 10 Instagram pictures of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's 'Ishita'

— By Sumit Rajguru | Dec 14, 2017 01:22 pm
Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya turns 33 today and on this special occasion, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress will be celebrating her birthday with her husband actor, Vivek Dahiya at Thailand. Apparently, six days ago, Divyanka flew off to Thailand with her hubby Vivek to celebrate her birthday.

Well, it seems like since then the lovely Ishita already began her birthday celebrations with full joy. Yes, Divyanka has been posting many interesting pictures of her Thailand vacation on her Instagram account.

It’s evening and already #SuiteDreaming! Love you Hubby!

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

What’s a trip without posing with everything unusual you see!! Here we go … #Tuktuk ride in #Phuket

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Ain’t feeling blue in a blue… Posey me from last night.

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Oh! Aap bhi yahan!! #NaughtyNaughty Haan Ji….

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Butterflies on #IceCream. #FreedomFood

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Whoa! Divyanka is looking extremely pretty in these pictures as her chemistry with husband Vivek is looking adorable. Though, the actual birthday celebration has not yet begun as we too are waiting for her birthday celebration pictures. But till then, let’s look at top 10 Instagram pictures of your favourite ‘Ishita’

Any special reason behind this #CartoonicSmile?!?!

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

#PoseToPost

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

A glimpse of me from last night…

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

In a beautiful black dress, yet posing like a coy Indian girl! Will change, but won’t change.

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Needn’t caption everything, specially when the eyes reflect what’s in the heart! #PureHappiness! Picture courtesy @sanimohini

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Happy Birthday, Divyanka!!! Stay bless as always

