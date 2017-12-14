Divyanka Tripathi Birthday Special: Top 10 Instagram pictures of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s ‘Ishita’
Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya turns 33 today and on this special occasion, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress will be celebrating her birthday with her husband actor, Vivek Dahiya at Thailand. Apparently, six days ago, Divyanka flew off to Thailand with her hubby Vivek to celebrate her birthday.
Well, it seems like since then the lovely Ishita already began her birthday celebrations with full joy. Yes, Divyanka has been posting many interesting pictures of her Thailand vacation on her Instagram account.
Whoa! Divyanka is looking extremely pretty in these pictures as her chemistry with husband Vivek is looking adorable. Though, the actual birthday celebration has not yet begun as we too are waiting for her birthday celebration pictures. But till then, let’s look at top 10 Instagram pictures of your favourite ‘Ishita’
Happy Birthday, Divyanka!!! Stay bless as always