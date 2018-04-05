Divya Bharti Death Anniversary: Eternal but incomplete love story of Sajid Nadiadwala and Divya Bharti

Today is late popular actress Divya Bharti’s death anniversary. Then, 19-year-old star left everyone shocked when she accidentally died of falling from the fifth floor of her apartment. At that point in time, the actress was reported to with her husband Sajid Nadiadwala, fashion designer Neeta Lulla.

The Divya-Sajid love story

Divya always liked to keep her personal life secret from media. In 1991, Divya found her love in then new producer who is now big money maker, Sajid Nadiadwala. Reportedly, Divya Bharti was doing her second film Shola Aur Shabnam meanwhile, Sajid too started his first production film, Zulm Ki Hukumat. Interestingly, both the films had Govinda as a lead actor. Hence, Sajid often used to visit Shola Aur Shabnam’s sets. During that period, Sajid saw Divya and fallen in love as it was his love at first sight.

Later, they started meeting secretly and spending time together more. After that, despite having the different religious backgrounds, the two got married in 1992. In fact, they had been waiting for Divya to turn 18, and when she did, they tied the nuptial knot on May 10, 1992. As per reports, their marriage was a court marriage and Divya converted to Islam and changed her name to Sana Nadiadwala.

In an interview that Divya gave in 1992, Divya revealed some interesting things about her relationship with Sajid. She had said, “If I was even half as notorious as people made me out to be, then would such a caring man like Sajid still be with me? We have been going around for nearly one and a half year now. And things have been just terrific between us. The advantage is that Sajid is very mature and a very experienced man. He has been through a lot in life. Whenever I behave childishly or sulk then Sajid explains things to me. He tells me what is right and what is wrong. I trust his judgement he is never wrong.”

However, Divya and Sajid’s marriage only lasted long for 10 months. Her death still remains a mystery. Reportedly, until Sajid Nadiadwala got married to Warda Khan, a journalist, he used to dedicate his all films to Divya Bharti. In an interview, Sajid’s current wife, Warda revealed that he still keeps Divya’s photo in his wallet.

We must say that Divya and Sajid’s love for each other was indeed a true one.

Divya the superstar

The actress amazed everyone with her beauty and acting talent. After making debut at the age of 16 in 1990’s Telugu film, Bobbili Raja, Divya got recognition from the entire Indian film industry. After doing a few films in the South Indian film industry, she made her debut in the Hindi film, Vishwatma opposite, Sunny Deol in 1992 at the age of 18. Though her role was not big her appearance in the song Saat Samundar made everyone crazy and made her an overnight sensation. In a very short span of time, Divya worked in around 21 films.