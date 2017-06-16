Divek: Vivek and Divyanka to celebrate first anniversary in Europe

Actor Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi, one of television’s most romantic couples, has been working hard but the duo also knows how to take some time off for breaks and enjoy quality time together.

Currently seen on Nach Baliye, Divyanka and Vivek, have decided that for their first anniversary they will be heading back to Europe, which is where the duo had gone at the end of last year for their delayed honeymoon.

Our source informs us, “Vivek has been throwing lots of surprises for Divyanka in the last one year – from Goa for Valentines Day to bicycle rides for her birthday. And this time around too Vivek wants to keep the exact destination a surprise and hence while Divyanka knows that they are traveling to Europe, exactly where remains a surprise. Divyanka has had quite a hectic schedule in the last three months as she has been shooting for two shows simultaneously without any offs.”

Now that gives us some couple goals!