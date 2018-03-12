Disha Vakani to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? 5 reason that made Dayaben popular

Mumbai: Reports are doing the rounds that Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, may not return to the show from maternity leave. She was blessed with a baby girl on November 30, 2017. The team was expecting the actress to join the show in March as her leave ends this month, but she has not yet given the given the nod to join the series. There are also some report saying that, the Disha need some time for her baby and her family. Well the audience are eagerly waiting for comeback of Dayaben.

One of the crew members said, “We are in touch with Disha to start the shoot. But she has yet not given a nod. Considering her baby is very small, production is willing to be understanding in terms of timing and schedule, like we were in the final months of her pregnancy. But she wants to focus more on her personal commitments at the moment. But we are trying very hard to bring her back on the sets asap.” While Producer Asit Kumar Modi made confirmation to leading daily that the shooting is going in tough condition and since Disha’s baby is still very young she needs her.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at five reason that made Dayaben popular

Chemistry with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi)

Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi remain a favourite jodi on small screen. Their on-screen fight, romance and support is loved by audience. During an interview with Deccan Chronicle Dilip said that, “The first time that we met, we were cordial towards each other. In fact, I am sure that we still have mutual respect for each other.” about chemistry Dilip added, “Our comic timing has contributed immensely to our chemistry. We understand each other and that makes chemistry strong. The audiences have loved us through the years. It has been very overwhelming for us.”

Her unique voice and laugh

We want to tell you that, Dayaben’s voice on-screen is not her real voice. She has a very sweet voice and as she belongs to Gujarati family, and the vocal comes originally. It is reported that because of her reel voice and laugh, producer Asit Modi was impressed with her and immediately selected her for the character of Dayaben.

Garba Queen

We all know that Dayaben is also popular as garba queen. At every happy situation, festival, and when celebrities come on a surprise visit on the show, she never fails to do the garba.

Caring mother and wife

Dayaben plays three character in the show, wife of Jethalal, mother of Tappu and daughter of the babuji. All the three characters have been performed beautifully. She does all the jobs perfectly and always invites people on lunch/dinner. In the show, Jethalal called her ‘Annapurna’.

Simplicity and innocence

Dayaben character has a simplicity and is very innocent. But her creative ideas surprised us in the show. She was always seen in a saree with heavy jewellery, where she looked gorgeous in Gujarati attire.