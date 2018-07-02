Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben is not returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah anytime soon

One of the most watched Indian Television show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ completed 10 years recently and has maintained to be one of the top 10 shows of BARC India’s viewership list. Funny moments between characters Jetha Lal and Daya Ben have always been a treat for fans which is one of the prime reasons why fans are still loyal to this comedy show. But it has been weeks since Daya Ben is missing from the show. The actress who plays the role, Disha Vakani, went for a maternity leave last year after giving birth to a baby girl.

Rumors were that the actress will be quitting the show, however, the makers of the show rubbished them and declared that she will be returning soon. To make the audience happy, they also introduced a track where Daya Ben was there. It was shot before Disha went for the leave. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the actress’ return on the show, Disha says that there is time for it.

Recently, Disha took to Instagram to inform her fans about the news.

World ❤️ A post shared by Disha Vakani (@disha.vakani) on Jun 22, 2018 at 7:56am PDT

She also shared a picture of her newborn on social media, captioned it ‘World’. We couldn’t stop gushing about the little bundle of joy. We can only wish for her return soon.