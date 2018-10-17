Disha Patani’s well-toned body is giving us major fitness goals; see pic

Baaghi 2 girl Disha Patani has always been flaunting her hot and fit body on the social media. But her latest post on Instagram is indeed giving us major fitness goals. The 26-year-old actress posted a picture on her Instagram account. She captioned the pic, “Just wrapped A great association coming up real soon with my most favourite brand❤️ most excited”.

After seeing this picture, it seems like Disha has done a photoshoot for a Calvin Klein. Sporting blue coloured Calvin Klein lingerie in front of a picturesque background, Disha is looking super-hot and desirable. Her well-toned body, sexy figure and shapes is giving major fitness goals.

On the work front, Disha will be seen playing the role of a trapeze artist in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. Bharat is based on the 2014 South Korean drama Ode To My Father which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Tabu, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi among others.