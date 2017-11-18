Disha Patani says, I’m not a fan of heavy jewellery

Bengaluru: Actress Disha Patani prefers the minimalistic look when it comes to her fashion choices. The “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” was in the city for the launch of Forevermark’s boutique store here in association with C. Krishniah Chetty Jewellers earlier this week.

On her preferred choice of jewellery, Disha told IANS in a recorded response: “I love diamonds. I would always choose diamonds over gold or silver. “I don’t feel you need to wear too much of anything or heavy jewellery. One bracelet or a ring can make you look elegant.”

She personally likes “delicate” bracelets and says “everyday jewellery” works for us. On the work front, Disha will be seen in “Baaghi 2” and “Sanghamitra”.