Disha Patani practices some COOL moves for her role in Salman Khan’s Bharat; watch video

Disha Patani is all set to be a part of Salman Khan–Priyanka Chopra’s magnum opus Bharat and will be essaying the role of a trapeze artiste in it. She has already started working on it and her Instagram timeline is a testimony to the fact. Disha’s training video is goose bumps inducing and would surely impress you. The actress, who was a part of this year’s highest grossing action film, is seen doing thrilling action herself in this video and displaying some daredevil stunts and showcasing her acrobatic skills. She does an awesome sauce front flip in the mid-air and it would sure make you desperately wait for the movie! Disha’s last two films in Bollywood: M. S. Dhoni – The Untold Story and Baaghi 2 did phenomenal business at the box office and she is all set to make her lady luck shine at her again with Bharat.

Train train❤️ @nadeemakhtarparkour88

Apart from fitness, Disha’s is a dancing queen who has garnered a lot of accolades for her fitness and dance videos and we can trust her to take it a notch higher with her every post. With her captivating smile and toned abs, this young beauty of B-town is winning the hearts of many. Apart from Bharat, Disha would be seen in Sundar C’s Sanghamitra which is a magnum opus war drama. It will go on floors in about two months and Bharat shoot will commence in August. Looks like Disha has an extremely busy couple of months.

On personal level, Disha is in news because there is a rumour that she is dating her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff. Though they have denied the rumours, they are one of the most loved jodis on and off screen.