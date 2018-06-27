Disha Patani is all set to play with fire in ‘Bharat’

New Delhi, Actress Disha Patani is on a roll since she has bagged a role in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bharat’. The ‘Baaghi 2’ actress will be playing the role of a trapeze artist. For her part, she will be required to perform pyrotechnics. Well before the beginning of the shoot, the 26-year-old has started rehearsing for her part.

Disha is, therefore, rehearsing for stunts involving fire for the past few days. She is considered to be one of the fittest actresses in B-Town. The actress often shares insights into her tough workout routines through social media, proving to be an inspiration to her fans and followers. Apart from the industry’s Bhai and Disha, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra, who will make her official come-back to Bollywood. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the period-drama flick is slated for 2019 Eid release.