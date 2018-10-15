Disha Patani: I am a big introvert

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani, who has featured in films like “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” and “Baaghi 2”, says she is a shy and reserved kind of person in real life. “I am a big introvert person. Be it walking down the ramp or standing in a huge crowd, I get nervous when I am around a lot of people. Especially during fashion shows, I do feel nervous but I don’t think so much. I just try to focus on my work and give my 100 per cent to everything,” Disha told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The 26-year-old star on Sunday attended Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018, where she was a showstopper for KALKI’s wedding collection ‘Athena’. Disha walked the ramp in a melon pink lehenga with layered embroidery in vintage English colours embellished with gold metal threads and resham for the brand, which she likes for its Indo-Western collection.

The actress is currently preparing for her next film “Bharat”, in which she will share screen space with superstar Salman Khan. “Salman sir is a great co-star. He helped me a lot in shooting. He is hardworking. I learned so much from him. He shoots with a lot of dedication and always puts his best in each shot. He is one of the most helpful persons I have met,” Disha added.

She is grateful to her friends, fan and followers for accepting her in the film industry with open hearts. “I am fortunate that people have liked my work and appreciated me. Their love has inspired me to keep working hard. I hope I keep continuing good work always.”