Disha Patani gets trolled for her sexy photoshoot for Maxim

Disha Patani is all set to collaborate with alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff for the latter’s second instalment of Baaghi. While Disha Patani gears up for her second film after MS Dhoni – The Untold Story in 2016, the actress also has a massive fan following on social media.

From her bold bikini photoshoots to her adorable cutesy pictures, the actress has become quite a sensation on these platforms but her recent uploads seem to have backfired a little. Disha Patani went on to turn bold for the magazine Maxim and shared a few pictures from the said photoshoot. However, the actress ended up facing the wrath of fans with many posting comments on her pictures, asking her to avoid skin show.

“Disha Ji mast hai bt plz itna expose mat karo.. u r so good” [Dishaji you are pretty but please don’t expose so much], “Madam G sundarta badan dikhane se nhi aati balki badan ko dhakne se sundarta or bhi badti hai” [Madam beauty is about being fully clothed and not exposing], Dhak lo yr [cover it up please], “For me u looked most good in Dhoni where u dint expose” read some of these comments.

On the other hand, Disha Patani chose to remain silent on the same. Prior to this, many actresses like Fatima Sana Sheikh have faced a similar situation wherein they have received backlash as well as have been trolled for posting bikini and bold pictures from varied photoshoots.