Disha Patani doesn’t follow fashion trends

— By PTI | Dec 01, 2017 06:25 pm
Her contemporaries in Bollywood are often judged on their fashion sense but actor Disha Patani does not consider herself as a fashionista. “I just wear what I like. I don’t know much about style or what is going on in fashion. I have a great team of hair and make-up stylists who always come up with new ideas,” Patani said at an event.

Just like every other woman, the 24-year-old actor said she loved diamonds. “I wear delicate jewellery. They have variety. I like diamonds and jewellery but I can’t buy them now,” she said.

The actor also discussed her upcoming projects “Baaghi 2” and “Sanghamithra” at the event. “We will start shooting for ‘Sanghamithra’ from next month. We are half way through ‘Baaghi 2’, it is shaping up well. Everyone is working hard,” Patani said.


