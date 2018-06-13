Disha Patani Birthday Special: Baaghi 2 actress’ SUPER HOT dance videos will make you want to quit being a couch potato

Disha Patani turns 25 today and is one of the most popular faces in the showbiz today. She has over 12 million followers on Instagram and people generally follow her for the awesome fitness and HOT, HOT, HOT dance videos. She is a trained dancer and has one of the fittest bodies in the industry. Her journey from a model to an actress is inspiring AF. She made her acting debut back in 2015 with a Telugu movie named Loafer. Her first Hindi film was Sushant Singh Rajput’s critically acclaimed MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and later she appeared in the SUPER HIT of this year, Baaghi 2 with boyfriend Tiger Shroff. With her first film in Bollywood itself, she set the cash registers ringing. Soon, she grabbed Salman Khan’s Bharat which increased her fan base even more.

Be it her sizzling vacation pictures or candid clicks with Tiger on one of their dates, Disha always grabs eye balls, thanks to the fact that she is super talented which is aspirational to all the youngsters out there. She recently spoke to IANS about her journey so far and said how elated she is to be a part of Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s Bharat. She said, “I feel lucky to be a part of Bharat. I think it’s a blessing of God, and the love and support of my family and followers that I am getting to do some good and interesting work. Eventually, everything depends on your hard work. So, if you work hard, then everything will be fine in your life.”

Following is the compilation of her most loved dance videos. Bollywood Hungama wishes Disha a very very happy birthday.