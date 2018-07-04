Disclosed! Priyanka Chopra is getting paid this much for Bharat; read to know

Priyanka Chopra who is busy with her international projects will be returning to Bollywood from the movie ‘Bharat’. Priyanka has been cast opposite Salman Khan, and the movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. However, the buzz is that Priyanka is charging a bomb amount for her role in the film. If a report in DNA is to be believed, the Quantico star, who last united with Salman over 10 years ago in the film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ and ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’, will be earning a whopping amount of Rs 6.50 crore for the film.

This will be Priyanka’s second venture with Ali Abbas Zafar, before this they have worked in ‘Gunday’.

Priyanka had earlier expressed her happiness over the project in an official statement. “‘Bharat’ it is! I’m looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I’ve learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer.”

Talking about the movie, Salman Khan will be seen in five different looks. Bharat is an adaptation of South Korean film, ‘Ode to My Father’, which narrates modern Korean history from the 1950 to the modern age. In a statement to DNA, a source revealed, “Salman will sport five different looks in Bharat, which begins with him witnessing one of the most dramatic chapters of our history — the Partition.”