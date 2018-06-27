Director Shashant Shah joins Creative Director Subhash Kapoor for ALTBalaji’s next show The Verdict – State v/s Nanavati

Recently, ALTBalaji had announced the signing of the ace filmmaker Subhash Kapoor as the creative director for their next show ‘The Verdict – State v/s Nanavati’. And now the makers have roped in the talented Shashant Shah to direct this Subhash Kapoor helmed the project.

Shashant who is known for directing films like ‘Dasvidaniya’ and ‘Chalo Dilli’ to name a few will be directing this show which is based on the infamous 1959 Nanavati case.

A spokesperson confirms, “Director Shashant Shah joins Creative Director Subhash Kapoor for ALTBalaji’s next show The Verdict, a show based on the infamous 1959 Nanavati case”.

The Verdict State v/s Nanavati is a courtroom drama and will reveal interesting facts and elements of the case that shook the nation.

Jolly LLB’s director Subhash Kapoor and Shashant Shah both are debuting in the digital space with ALTBalaji. The show is in its pre-production stage and will soon stream on the ALTBalaji app and the website.