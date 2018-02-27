Director Rohan Sippy to debut on TV with his show Khan No. 1

Ace director Rohan Sippy who has won accolades for delivering blockbuster hits like Kuch Naa Kaho, Bluffmaster, Dum Maaro Dum, is all set to debut as a director on Indian Television. The renowned Bollywood director, who has made his debut on TV as a producer, will also be directing select episodes of Khan No 1. With an aim of taking the entertainment quotient a few notches higher, the acclaimed director will design the show to be an immersive experience with picturesque visuals.

Rohan Sippy, said, “I am delighted that I will be producing Khan No 1 and directing a few episodes too. Along with Rajesh Sharma, each episode has a combination of talented actors like Pitobash Tripathy, Richa Pallod, Gopla Dutt, Flora Saini and many others. Playing everything from fake godmen and income tax officers, to real estate, exam and internet scammers- I am sure viewers will connect to these colourful characters and their stories.”

Inspired by true events, ‘Khan No 1’ throws light on scams and cons committed by Con-men/women. It is a window into the minds and lives of people who have chosen crime as a solution to their problems while Inspector Khan is the fictional central character – a ‘Crime Hunter’, a smart, witty, well-experienced cop specializing in solving scams/cases.